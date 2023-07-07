MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $27,122.50 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

MKSI opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420,430 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

