Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $16,504,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

