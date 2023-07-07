Mondi (LON:MNDI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,355 ($17.20) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,606 ($20.38).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.32) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Mondi Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,203.50 ($15.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,254.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,351.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,719 ($21.82). The stock has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 572.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

