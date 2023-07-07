Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives Top Pick Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.32) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.38) to GBX 1,355 ($17.20) in a research note on Thursday.

MNDI opened at GBX 1,203.50 ($15.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,254.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,351.11. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719 ($21.82).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

