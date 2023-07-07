Montgomery Molly Sells 23,510 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) Director Montgomery Molly sold 23,510 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $29,152.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benson Hill Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE BHIL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $134.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

