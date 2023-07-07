Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $342.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

