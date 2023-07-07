Morgan Stanley Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $89.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,133,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

