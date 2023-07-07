Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.