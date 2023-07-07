Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.