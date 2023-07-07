Morgan Stanley Lowers Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 3,160

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,290 ($41.76) to GBX 3,160 ($40.11) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.08) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,418.76 ($30.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,624.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,765.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,792.13. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,167.42 ($27.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,021 ($38.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 64.09 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,188.68%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

