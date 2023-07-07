Morgan Stanley Trims NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Target Price to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 360 ($4.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 328.75 ($4.17).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 229.90 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 567.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.97).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($174,443.20). In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,103,435.99). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,443.20). 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

