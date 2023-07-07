MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $23.16

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $25.57. MP Materials shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 2,127,204 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

