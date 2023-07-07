M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

MTB opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

