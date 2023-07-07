Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.60

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.60 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.07). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 226,548 shares trading hands.

Naked Wines Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8,450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.37.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

