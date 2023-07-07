Nancy Laben Sells 20,261 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Nancy Laben sold 71 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $7,952.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $452,870.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,889,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

