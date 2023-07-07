Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

