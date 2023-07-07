National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 11,200 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sabre were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

