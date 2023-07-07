National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,200 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

GPK stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

