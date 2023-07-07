National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 4,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1,428.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Insmed were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

