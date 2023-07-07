National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ashland were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

