National Bank of Canada FI Buys 10,000 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 22,222.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,345,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $7.04 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.