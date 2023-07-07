National Bank of Canada FI Buys 41,659 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 1,098.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SNDL were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SNDL by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SNDL by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 285,306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SNDL Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

SNDL Profile

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.