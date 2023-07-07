National Bank of Canada FI Buys 659 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

AMX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

