National Bank of Canada FI Buys 686 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,284,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,958,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,153,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

