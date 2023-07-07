National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $8,787,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $8,593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

NYSE BNRE opened at $32.14 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

