National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

