National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IYJ stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

