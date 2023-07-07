National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $447.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

