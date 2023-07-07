National Bank of Canada FI Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

