National Bank of Canada FI Has $121,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 263.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $470.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.86 and a 200-day moving average of $459.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

