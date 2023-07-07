National Bank of Canada FI Has $134,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,059 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

