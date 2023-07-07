National Bank of Canada FI Has $141,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,665 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.62 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

