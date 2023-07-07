National Bank of Canada FI Has $155,000 Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $30.44 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

