National Bank of Canada FI Has $71,000 Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 371,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

