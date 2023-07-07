National Bank of Canada FI Has $73,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jabil were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

NYSE JBL opened at $108.04 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

