National Bank of Canada FI Has $84,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIV opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.