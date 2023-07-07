National Bank of Canada FI Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 1,027.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in POET Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in POET Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $4.38 on Friday. POET Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,844.28% and a negative return on equity of 152.65%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

