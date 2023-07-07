National Bank of Canada FI Has $94,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $189.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $209.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

