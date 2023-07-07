National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

