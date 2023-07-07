National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

