National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DISH opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

