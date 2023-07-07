National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $762.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

