National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

