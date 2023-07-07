National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.