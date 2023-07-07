National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.10 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.