National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $105,000 Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 535,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,913 shares during the period. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $7.45 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.58% and a return on equity of 3,239.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

