National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,415 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 497,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

