National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 233 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.94 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

