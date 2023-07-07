National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 479 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BIV opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.