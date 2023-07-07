National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 965 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rayonier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after buying an additional 521,662 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

