National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $4,516,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

